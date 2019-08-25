Violent night in New Orleans, 4 injured in 2 separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Four people are shot overnight (August 24) in two separate shootings, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
In the first shooting three victims were shot in the Second District, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred around 9:17 p.m., near the intersection of Hickory and Eagle streets. Upon arrival officers say they found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he was transported to University Medical Center.
The two other victims that were shot were privately transported to local hospitals separately.
The second shooting occurred in the First District. Police say a female victim was shot around 10:26 p.m., in the 1600 block of North Prieur Street.
Her condition is unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
