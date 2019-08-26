Few more downpours possible Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Deep moisture will remain in place on Tuesday. A few downpours can still be expected but storms should be somewhat spotty. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out if a storm hangs over one particular area.
The big headline will be the drier air moving into the area beginning on Wednesday. A few storms are possible as the cold front arrives. It will be hot behind the front but humidity levels will drop for Thursday and Friday so it will feel better.
Moisture returns by late in the weekend with passing showers and storms by Sunday into early next week.
The tropics are active but there are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
