Man escapes fiery wreck after vehicle wedged under 18-wheeler

IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - Despite his sports car being wedged underneath a fiery 18-wheeler, a man managed to escape with his life Monday, Aug. 26.
His car and several 18-wheelers ended up in a fiery, tangled mess along I-10 W between Baton Rouge and Lafayette. Some of the vehicles in the pileup came to rest facing the opposite direction. The driver of the car received burns and was airlifted to an area hospital, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).
All other injuries on the scene were considered “minor to moderate” and there were no fatalities, said LSP Trooper Thomas Gossen. The crash, which happened just after 2 p.m., was on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. The eastbound lanes of I-10 remain open, however, westbound traffic is being detoured off the interstate at the Lobdell exit in Port Allen (Highway 415).
Police say there are hazardous materials involved, but did not immediately know which chemical(s) were included. It’s not yet known what caused the pileup.
