Impact of new property Assessments to be heard by council members

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council will hear ideas on how to help some New Orleans residents fearful the 2020 assessments could force them out of their homes.
A presentation today will include possible relief options.
This study will be presented to the revenue committee. Council President Helena Moreno says the committee is tasked with reviewing revenues flowing into agencies within the city.
Representatives of "Together New Orleans" will share a presentation with data on impacted areas and to make sure that the assessor's office was fair and impartial when determining what areas would see increases.
Many homeowners report assessments double, sometimes triple what they were before.
One former assessor says the increases were to be expected since the housing market has undoubtedly changed post-Katrina.
The former assessor adds that she doesn’t believe there was any wrong-doing by the assessor’s office.
The council will discuss “Together New Orleans'” findings at 10 a.m.
