NOPD seeking person of interest in Algiers homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is seeking to locate and interview an individual identified as a person of interest in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on May 21 in the 3500 block of General Meyer Avenue.
Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have identified Joseph Harris, also known as “Crack” (DOB: 01-11-1993) as a person of interest in this investigation. Harris is not wanted in this investigation as this time. However, detectives feel he has knowledge of information pertinent to this investigation.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the listed person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Puccio at 504-658-5300.
