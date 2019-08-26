Parking restrictions lifted, flash flooding warning issued for New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A flash flood warning was issued and parking restrictions were lifted in New Orleans Monday afternoon (Aug. 26), as heavy rain moved through the metro area, posing a risk for street flooding.
Starting around 3:40 p.m., drivers may park on the neutral ground and sidewalks to avoid flooding, as long as they do not block intersections or streetcar tracks. Drivers are also asked not to park on tree roots or under branches and when moving cars off the neutral ground, drive slowly and try not to leave tracks.
Unless otherwise noted, the parking restrictions will go back into effect two hours after the flooding risk stops.
For more information and a list of flooded streets check nolaready.com.
The flood warning remains in effect through 5:45 p.m.
