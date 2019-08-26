Shelby: Rain Around Today

Rain chances continue today across Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. At times, the rain could be heavy and we have a small chance for flooding. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
Tuesday will feature just spotty storms and slightly hotter conditions. Then, as a cold front approaches the area, rain chances will tick up again on Wednesday. The front will push through on Thursday bringing sunshine, dry skies, and lower humidity. Temperatures will still be seasonably warm in the low 90s for highs. We’ll keep mostly dry skies through Saturday.
The tropics are heating up as is typical for late August, but there are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.