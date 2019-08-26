Trump, Scalise, Landrieu praise champion Louisiana Little League team

Trump, Scalise, Landrieu praise champion Louisiana Little League team
River Ridge, Louisiana's Stan Wiltz embraces Peyton Spadoni (6) as they jump on top of Jeffrey Curtis and Conner Perrot (9) on top of the pile as they celebrate the 8-0 win against Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) (Source: Tom E. Puskar)
By Chris Finch | August 25, 2019 at 8:04 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 8:04 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An invitation to the White House - A “Congrats” from a former New Orleans - A U.S. Rep. sends kudos - The Saints are even in awe. These guys from River Ridge became national stars within hours of their Little League World Series Victory in Pennsylvania.

Team Louisiana, the Eastbank 11&12 team, beat Curacao, 8-0, to grab the Little League World Series championship on Sunday. Since then, the Saints, city and national figures of been honoring them on social media:

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.