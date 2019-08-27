Area schools welcome Little League Champs back to class

The Eastbank shutout their opponent to win the Little League World Series. (Source: Little League World Series | Twitter)
By Nicole Mumphrey | August 27, 2019 at 8:00 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 8:24 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -St. Rita in Harahan will welcome back Alton Shorts and Little League Softball World Series competitor Ava Lusco. They are receiving a champion’s welcome from the entire school at 8:05 Tuesday morning.

Holy Cross School will celebrate the achievements of two seventh grade students, Ryder Planchard and William Andrade, who are members of the Eastbank Little League Team.

Beginning at 8:45 a.m., St. Charles Borromeo School in Destrehan, LA will have a special Champion’s Celebration for 7th grader Reece Roussel. The entire SCB student body, faculty and administration will assemble in the school’s gym to host a special recognition program for Roussel to show how proud they are of his many accomplishments during the series.

