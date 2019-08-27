August “cold front” coming

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A fairly strong cold front will move across the area on Thursday. Ahead of the front a round of storms is expected on Wednesday. A few storms could be strong during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will feature lower humidity and better feeling air. It will remain quite hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s. The dry weather will likely last into Saturday.
By Sunday an area of low pressure moving across the Gulf will bring breezy east winds along with some passing showers and possibly a storm. Fairly typical late summer weather is expected for Labor Day with a few spotty storms and highs in the lower 90s.
It is way too early to speculate on impacts, if any, for the Gulf Coast with regard to Dorian. It is likely that Dorian will be located somewhere over the Florida Peninsula by Sunday. The track and strength of the storm beyond this time frame is unknown at this time.
