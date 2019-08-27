Bama is ready to hit somebody else on the football field

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - First games can be tough for any team because the speed of a game is a lot different that the speed of practice no matter how a coach tries to simulate it.
One area that usually suffers is tackling. Coaches fear injuries in practice.
However, a defensive player has to be ready. At the University of Alabama defensive guys feel they are ready for the Tide opener against Duke.
“I have had to hold back at practice all Fall camp because I don’t want to hurt any of my teammates,” said Bama linebacker Dylan Moses. “But come Saturday I’m taking my game up a notch because I am ready to hit somebody other than a player wearing a crimson and white jersey.”
Alabama opens the season ranked number two and will pay the Duke Blue Devils Saturday, August 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game has a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
