Bruce: Fewer Storms Today-But Spotty Downpours Likely

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Fewer showers and thunderstorms today, but any storms that do develop could lead to more heavy downpours.
Rain chances will linger into Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Of course this is more dry than cool, but should be a welcomed break from the humidity for the end of the week.
Rain chances will stay low behind the front as well making for a nice start to the holiday weekend.
The tropical season is active as expected. Dorian is pushing past the Windward Islands into the Caribbean and Tropical Depression 6 formed off the east coast late Monday.
Dorian is expected to continue on it’s westward track heading to the northern Caribbean and Bahamas by the end of the week. TD 6 is expected to hug the coast up through the Canadian Maritimes.
