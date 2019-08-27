Downtown business leaders seek flood solutions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dozens of Downtown business owners were drying out Tuesday (Aug. 27) after heavy rains drenched and flooded the area the day before, an inconvenience they say is happening far too frequently, leaving business leaders worried about a negative economic impact.
It is not the kind of picture you would see on any tourist brochure but dozens of tourists, workers and residents, had to dodge floodwaters of a foot deep, or more, in some places Monday.
Kenneth Bordelon manages a PJ’s Coffee on St. Charles Avenue that took on water during the flash flood warning. Bordelon said once the water starts raising, there’s not much they can do.
“Pretty much grab the sandbags as fast as possible, put down towels hold the door open for the guests,” Bordelon said.
And on Monday, the rain came down fast and furious, for the second time in as many months.
Del Jahmour’s convenience store on Canal Street was one of the many businesses that got more
"Back in July we had a foot, yesterday 5 or six inches inside," sid Del Jahmour, with a Canal Street convenience store.
Business owners had to remove inventory from lower shelves and grab sandbags to try and keep flooding from a moderate rain at bay.
" In years past we had frequent gullywashers but we weren't getting two foot of flooding down here, like we are every time. Something's changed i don't think the city's being honest with us," said Charlie Kilgore, a downtown worker.
Downtown business leaders say nearly one-third of the businesses in a 96 block area flooded.
"The water came out of the pipe, it actually rised up," said Bordelon.
When it’s your job to try and attract businesses downtown the persistent flooding doesn’t help.
" This does not make it easier, I talked with one developer who was showing a property as the rain started, it could impact whether that tenant signs that deal," said Kurt Weigle with the Downtown Development District.
Flood victims have different ideas on what can be done
"Maybe the river's too high,and we're not getting drainage to the city...you hear about catch basins, i don't know, but we need a commission to get to the bottom of it," said Kilgore.
Weigel met with their sewerage and water board director this morning. He says he’s monitoring drain cleaning programs and other maintenance items and is confident the S AND W B director is doing all he can to alleviate the threat.
"He made it clear it's all hands on deck, at s and wb to investigate canals downtown to look at other issues that may be causing this," said weigle.
"it is experiencing flooding, it will take a while but we're on it," said Ghassan Korban, with the sewerage and water board.
Until solutions are found, business owners, keep sandbags at the ready.
The head of the sewerage and water board says he’s committed to looking for solutions. He says the problems have been ignored, for far too long, and today downtown leaders say they’re confident he can get the job done.
