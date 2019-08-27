Downtown businesses drying out after a second flood in as many months

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Dozens of downtown businesses are drying out after a second flood in as many months.
Downtown business leaders are expressing concerns about a problem they fear won’t go away.
Some Canal Street businesses got as much as seven inches of water inside and they say it is happening far too frequently.
Heavy thunderstorms parked over portions of the CBD, French Quarter, and Uptown Monday dumping 3 to 4 inches of rain in three hours.
Many of the business say it was even worse last month.
