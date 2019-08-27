'It has to work better’: Flooding causes concern for Central City, Uptown, Garden District residents

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Artesia Mashia said she was just trying to pick her daughter up from school on Camp Street when water started rushing into her car Monday afternoon (Aug. 26).
“Three cars stalled in front of me, so the cars were stalling all over the place, but I was nervous but thank God I made it out of there,” Mashia said.
Now Mashia is faced with vacuuming an estimated six inches of floodwater that pooled in her car’s floorboards.
“The water was rushing, especially when cars were passing me by,” she said.
And, with customers still inside at the time, floodwaters also forced the St. Charles Tavern to close temporarily for cleaning, Adam Ertem, the owner, said.
“It started very quick and everything came in,” he said.
Ertem said a lack of drainage on the surrounding streets indicate to him something went wrong underground.
“The sewerage department has to work better, because drainage wasn’t working, this one wasn’t working,” Ertem said.
The Sewerage and Water Board said with a flash flood warning, the flooding was caused by a large amount of rain in a short amount of time. In the hardest hit areas, between 3 and 5 inches of rain fell in less than two hours.
According to spokeswoman Courtney Barnes, the department is planing to take a closer look at the drainage system in some areas.
“Of course we’re seeing more intense storms. Downtown, Lower Garden District, a few areas got hit hard. And, it’s not the norm for this area to flood, so we’re committed to looking at every inch of our system, like Gassan said last week, and find out what we don’t know,” Barnes said.
But, for those who got stuck in Monday’s floodwaters, they fear if something doesn’t change, they may have to go through all of this again.
As of Monday, there was no timeline for when the Sewerage and Water Board will examine those drainage systems in the areas that flooded.
Barnes said at the beginning of the storm, 119 of 120 pumps were up and operational, but, she said the department is still checking how the pumps worked throughout the storm.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.