Jury finds Slidell man guilty of raping and molesting a juvenile

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -A Slidell man is found guilty of rape and molestation of a juvenile, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
A St. Tammany Parish jury found Otto Alfaro, 64, of Slidell, guilty Friday of aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.
He faces a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for aggravated rape.
He also faces a minimum of 25 years to 99 years for the molestation charge, with at least 25 of those years without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 9.
Alfaro repeatedly sexually abused the juvenile in both Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes over the course of several years. The abuse began with fondling when the juvenile was 6 years old and progressed over several years.
Alfaro attempted to avoid authorities for several months by sleeping in his car in other parishes. While on the run, Alfaro attempted to apologize to the victim and to get her to forgive him for what he had done to her. The victim was also under severe pressure from those close to Alfaro to recant or change her story so that the defendant could avoid arrest and prosecution.\
