Nicondra: Spotty storms around, but a front on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A few heavy down pours are once again likely on Tuesday afternoon with the peak heating of the day. It’s not likely to be as intense as what we saw on Monday with some of the energy that prompted the evening floods having moved on, but we could get a few isolated heavy down pours. Rain lingers and even picks up a bit Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Of course this is more dry than cool, but should be a welcomed break from the humidity for the end of the week. Rain chances will stay low behind the front as well making for a nice start to the holiday weekend.