President Trump approves major disaster declaration for areas in La. affected by Hurricane Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration request made by Governor John Bel Edwards for areas in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Barry.
Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City on July 13 as a Category 1 storm, however, some rain and wind from the storm started impacting coastal areas of the state as early as July 10.
“While Barry did not cause widespread problems across the state, there were still issues where the hurricane made landfall as well as flooding from southeast Louisiana and southwest Louisiana to central Louisiana. We appreciate President Trump approving the state’s request as we help support our local partners. We are now in the heart of hurricane season, and it’s important for the state, our local partners and our citizens to stay prepared and informed as threats such as Dorian continue to develop,” said Edwards.
Public Assistance categories are as follows:
- Category A: Debris removal
- Category B: Emergency protective measures
- Category C: Roads and bridges
- Category D: Water control facilities
- Category E: Buildings and equipment
- Category F: Utilities
- Category G: Parks, recreational facilities, and other items
The following parishes will receive Public Assistance for all above categories:
- Allen
- Iberia
- Lafourche
- Plaquemines
- St. Mary
- Terrebonne
- Vermilion
The following parishes will receive assistance for categories A and B:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- Orleans
- St. Charles
- St. Helena
- St. John the Baptist
- Tangipahoa
- West Feliciana
The governor’s office says all areas of the state are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. No request was made for individual assistance however because damage assessment results did not indicate it was warranted.
“Hurricane Barry didn’t wallop us like we expected, but it still caused significant property damage,” said Sen. John Kennedy. “The president’s disaster declaration will help us recover and rebuild.”
