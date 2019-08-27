Seven months after an Achilles injury, Sheldon Rankins is back on the practice field

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sheldon Rankins suffered an Achilles injury in January against the Eagles in the playoffs. Astoundingly, only seven months later, the defensive lineman was back on the practice fields for the Black and Gold.
“It’s by the grace of God, man. Obviously, I’ll put it all in his hands and I’ve had a great support system throughout this entire thing. Family loved ones, this training staff who put me in the right position to be able to progress daily and be able to get back out here and give myself a shot to be able to help this team," said Sheldon Rankins.
His introduction back to the team wasn’t easy. He did a tiring amount of up-downs Monday before practice started.
"That’s kind of our thing here to our defense. That’s the buy in. Everybody usually does it together during OTAs, but I wasn’t granted that luxury. 40 up downs to start the day is not the best way to start practice, but got it out the way. I’d much rather do it indoors with no pads on than be outside in the 100 degree weather with 90% humidity and full pads. I’m glad I got it out the way,” said Rankins.
Coach Payton wouldn’t put a timetable on Rankins return to the field, but it probably won’t be against the Texans in Week 1.
“Like I said, I am not going to get into when (he will play). That would be unrealistic (to put specific timetables at this point),” said Payton.
