S&WB to go back underground to look for canal blockages after Monday’s widespread flooding

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Following widespread street flooding caused by less than two hours of heavy rains Monday afternoon (Aug. 26), the Sewerage and Water Board’s executive director said the utility plans to take a closer look at more problem areas in the coming days, and will be sending crews underground to check canals for any blockages.
Ghassan Korban’s announcement came the week after at least one car was found lodged inside an underground drainage canal in Mid-City, which has been prone to flooding in the past few year.
But now, other areas that have not previously seen much flooding have been hit hard twice in the past two months. Korban said he hopes going underground will help them get a better understanding why those ares -- like parts of the Lower Garden District, French Quarter and the Central Business District -- have been experience water during rain events like never before.
“While not ignoring the city, but you kind of refocus on what is happening in Downtown that had not happened before and why," Korban said. “And again, it’s on us to make sure that this city, especially Downtown, remains to be attractive, remains to be a destination for visitors, businesses.”
Korban said they suspect there may be an issue in the city’s drainage system that we can’t see. Just last week, crews pulled a car from an underground canal that had recently over topped at the Laffite Greenway and Jefferson Davis Parkway. In the coming days, Korban said they’ll head underground once again.
He said the Julia Street Canal is next on their agenda, then the Loyola Avenue Canal and then Basin Street.
“And, those all lead up to one pumping station, which yesterday was running at optimum capacity, but we were experiencing a widespread flood event,” Korban said. “Which tells us that there’s one common thing about this area, is that they all drain into [that] series of canals.”
Crews will be looking for debris and choke points, Korban said. He said the project will begin within the next few days when crews will either walk through the canals or use cameras.
“We can also send crawling cameras that can pivot and give us a full assessment of what’s there. We will have the footage, and we will assess in the office and determine what needs to get attention," Korban said.
Korban said the Sewerage and Water Board will continue its investigation into the clogged system. He said the overall concept of that investigation is to have a master plan that assesses every single piece of infrastructure. They are also working to find out how much it will cost and what level of services will be needed to make improvements.
