Businesses frustrated, water mitigation companies inundated after flooding cleanup

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the exception of Katrina, Betty O’Hara says her Cleveland Avenue workplace near the Central Business District never flooded. But that’s not the case anymore, as they’re faced with ripping out drywall for the third time in the past four months due to floodwaters caused by heavy rains.
“We can’t even rent this bottom floor because of that people aren’t going to want to move in there with that,” O’Hara said.
She said she watched from the upper levels at Jung Realty as students waded through the floodwaters, and cars drove up onto the sidewalk. But, when she looked to the catch basin to see how the water was draining, she said it wasn’t.
“It’s pushing the water out, it can’t accept the water, its actually blowing it out,” O’Hara said.
Sandbags outside the business are almost becoming a normal fixture, and many owners say they put them out anytime there’s rain expected in the forecast.
“Last night, we had the water companies come back out to try and take all the water out,” O’Hara said.
Paul Christiana owns All Dry, a water mitigation company.
“[When] Canal Street gets really hammered, anything over 5 inches, any business is going to get hammered too,” Christiana said.
Christiana explained how they use moisture meters, commercial dehumidifiers and other tools to help mitigate contaminated floodwaters in businesses. And, with the multiple flooding events in recent weeks, the phone keeps ringing.
“No one really calls me up and is surprised by it anymore," Christiana said. “The people we’re doing it’s two or three times we’re doing them, so they keep our call on roto dial.”
It takes only minutes for floodwaters to seep into a ground floor, but Christiana it can sometimes take a month to finish the job depending on the building, which can be costly.
“I think the numerous events that take place really put these businesses in a lot of debt, you know, because it happens time and time again,” Christiana said.
O’Hara said they’re getting frustrated, and simply hope someone will take a closer look underground.
The owner of the building says they have filed formal complaints with the city, as well as put in calls to the Department of Public Works and the Sewerage and Water Board, hoping to spur some kind of inspection or investigation in their area.
