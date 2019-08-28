'It baffles your mind’: Businesses recover from Monday’s flooding

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some New Orleans businesses are back open after being flooded Monday afternoon (Aug. 26), many in areas that - until recently - did not flood.
David Greengold is one of the owners of Slice Pizzeria and Juan’s Flying Burrito said they finished cleaning up Monday, but lost one of their coolers from the flooding.
“It takes one piece of equipment to get flooded that you have to replace or repair, and then all of a sudden, you didn’t make any money that week," Greengold said.
Parts of St. Charles Avenue flooded so badly during the downpours, the busy street was practically impassible for many vehicles.
“Every time these rain events happen, the water essentially comes through the back door first, before it even comes to the front. We’re not really sure why, cause this is the highest point," Greengold said.
He said his business took a hit as the storms passed through during dinner time, leaving them with half of what they normally pull in.
“I would say we probably sold about $6,000 as a company. Company-wide, $6,000 less than we ordinarily would on a day like yesterday," Greengold said.
Some business owners said they started flooding more frequently after the curbs along St. Charles Avenue were raised.
“In the last six to eight months, every time it rains we get water in the restaurant. It never used to be like that. You never used to see water in the CBD like this, and it’s been a very abrupt change,"
A few doors down, Bernard’s Praliines also flooded, owner Sue Cage said.
“The water came all the way back here to the restroom. That’s how much water got in," Cage said.
Cage said she watched as the water started coming in around 4 p.m., and didn’t stop until it reached the back of the store.
"One of our cooks was actually cooking in the water.”
She said this is the third time the business flooded since its opening in March.
“I was like, ‘here we go again,'" Cage said. "We were scrambling, picking up stuff, taking it to the back, picking up electric cords, so it was like, ‘here we go again with this.’”
Greengold said they’ve learned to mitigate flood events by raising the booth-seating area against the wall and keeping electric cords off the ground. Still, after having dealt with it many times, he still wonders the same thing.
“When the entire neighborhood floods like that, you really have to wonder what’s going on? It kind of baffles your mind,” Greengold said.
