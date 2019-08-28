Nicondra: Less humid conditions heading into the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One more day with the threat of isolated heavy rain heading into the afternoon, but then we will see improvements approaching the holiday weekend. A frontal boundary is moving south and will increase rain ahead of it through the day. Behind the front look for northerly winds and drier air to settle into the region. It will still be in the low to mid 90s for afternoon highs, but overnight lows should take a dip into the lower 70s and even some upper 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain. The nice conditions last through Saturday with just a return of some afternoon storms for Sunday and Labor Day on Monday.