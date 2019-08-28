NOPD: 8-year-old shot, mother’s boyfriend arrested for alleged involvement in a gun battle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An 8-year-old boy was hurt during a shootout that unfolded in the street of the Iberville neighborhood Tuesday evening (Aug. 28), according to NOPD.
Police later arrested the mother’s boyfriend for his alleged involvement in the gun battle.
Ron Tobin lives in the area and said was inside his home when the shooting broke out.
“From my window, I could hear the gunfire. I live on the fourth floor on the front of the building. I hear rapid gunfire and then you hear return gunfire. There were more than one weapons used,” Tobin said.
The 8-year-old boy was shot in the leg and his mother’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Carneal Knapper, was arrested.
NOPD said the little boy’s mother and Knapper drove him to the hospital after the shooting. According to his warrant, investigators recovered surveillance footage of the incident which showed Knapper arguing with someone earlier that evening in the 200 block of North Villere.
According to the warrant, Knapper got into his car where the mother and little boy were sitting, drove a short distance, then got out of his vehicle and waved a gun into the air.
Police said Knapper later pointed the gun at someone and fired, before ducking and dodging as the other person shot back at him.
“I really don’t understand it. I don’t understand the mentality of an individual driving through a community, just firing weapons,” Tobin said.
He said everything unfolded around 6:30 p.m. and he said there easily could have been more victims.
“You have children playing out here around this stretch right here. You have a lot of children that live down that way,” Tobin said.
He said he wants the violence to stop and he has a message for his neighbors:
“They say, if you see something, say something, and of course in a community like this, everybody wants to remain closed mouth, but we can’t especially when it’s a child or anybody getting shot,” Tobin said.
Knapper was booked into the Orleans Justice Center Jail early Wednesday, court records show on two counts of illegal use of a weapon and one of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. He appeared in court later that day, where Orleans Parish Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell set his bond for $50,000 and issued a stay-away order.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.