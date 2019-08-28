Officials search for missing 3-year-old girl in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Authorities in Mountain Grove, Missouri are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl.
As of 6 a.m. the toddler was still missing, according to the Mountain Grove Fire Department.
Fire officials said Vivian disappeared around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 13th and Oak Street.
She was last seen wearing an Old Navy shirt and blue jeans.
Vivian has red hair and blue eyes.
Around 200 people spent Tuesday night searching for the toddler.
Early Wednesday morning, the Mountain Grove Fire Department said they were using specialized dogs to help locate Vivian.
If you see her you are asked to call 911.
