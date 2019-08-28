Overtime Podcast #59: James Carville on Louisiana Sports

“As a sports fan, take the Saints, LSU football, Pelicans, Tulane football. This is as good of a feeling as I’ve had going into this thing as I can remember. Now it could poorly but maybe it’ll go well. Maybe the ball will bounce our way? Maybe there’s a call. You look at the Saints and what they’ve got and we could get a monster year out of Marcus Davenport or Lattimore but it’s always Drew. He looked really sharp in the series they had in the preseason game. I think there’s reason for optimism, I really do."