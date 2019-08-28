Overtime Podcast #59: James Carville on Louisiana Sports

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The excitement of football season is building in Louisiana as the Saints and LSU enter football season with realistic postseason aspirations. Few fans are as excited as outspoken political analyst and LSU professor James Carville.
Carville on challenging SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in the aftermath of Devin White’s first half suspension for the LSU-Alabama game:
“Of course it was a stunt, of course I don’t think that Greg Sankey tried to...but this is the problem that the SEC has....they’re in Birmingham, Alabama. Where do they get their cars from? Real estate deals? Who gets whose kid into [schools?] In other words, if the SEC was in New Orleans? There’s 200 people here and they’re all now at the same country club. The Big 12 is in Dallas, the Pac 12 is in San Francisco."
Carville on the Saints’ strong prospects in 2019:
“As a sports fan, take the Saints, LSU football, Pelicans, Tulane football. This is as good of a feeling as I’ve had going into this thing as I can remember. Now it could poorly but maybe it’ll go well. Maybe the ball will bounce our way? Maybe there’s a call. You look at the Saints and what they’ve got and we could get a monster year out of Marcus Davenport or Lattimore but it’s always Drew. He looked really sharp in the series they had in the preseason game. I think there’s reason for optimism, I really do."
