Person shot to death in Marrero hours after nearby homicide

MARRERO (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies are working to find suspects in two homicides in Marrero.
Two people were killed just hours apart in nearby areas.
The JPSO said the most recent shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 28) near the intersection of Adam Dr. and Marine Dr.
Deputies said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced dead.
The other shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 6100 blk of Victorian Dr. which is just a few blocks from the later shooting.
Deputies said the man was shot multiple times inside a car. The victim was later pronounced dead. Deputies have not said if the two shootings are connected.
