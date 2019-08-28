'The answer is not simple’: Multi-agency effort needed to solve New Orleans’ flooding issue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Despite claims the city is seeing an increasing number of high rate of rain events, leaders say they’re still working to figure out what could be contributing to what’s become consistent flash flooding across the metro area.
New Orleans city leaders like Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Ramsey Green, said they’re very aware recent flooding has residents concerned.
“Seeing the intersection of Napoleon and Claiborne flood, seeing Downtown flood, seeing Magazine Street, that’s unusual for folks,” Green said.
Green said the city started to investigate the issue in May and explained analysis first focused on Mid-City, examining eight or nine different locations, while concentrating on the entire system.
"Canals, culverts, the over-36-inch lines, the Department of Public Works' under-36-inch lines, and a critical component of that is also the SELA system," Green said.
Authorized in 1996, The Southeast Louisiana Drainage project -- or SELA -- involves constructing new pumping stations and better drainage canals throughout the city. So far, Army Corps of Engineers officials said they’re working as designed. Even so, Colonel Stephen Murphy emphasized completion of the project will not be a fix-all.
“It’s not just a simple, ‘one, two, SELA is finished, the city is safe from any future flooding.’ Each component of the system contributes to the entire system working,” Murphy said.
The Corps is also lending its expertise to another integral entity in the city’s drainage system -- the Sewerage and Water Board.
“The Corps has some incredible modeling techniques. We certainly have the inundation mapping and everything we’ve done to design the SELA project, and we’ll use those in helping to advise the Sewage and Water Board on what they think they should do,” Murphy explained.
In turn, leaders with the Sewerage and Water Board are doing their part to address potential problems within their jurisdiction, according to Ghassan Korban, the utility’s executive director.
“We’re targeting what we call suspect infrastructure. In this case, canals that are underground that are not performing, based on our observation. So, we’re targeting those to inspect them because they haven’t been inspected for a long time,” Korban said.
It’s a multi-agency effort and city leaders said a partnership between all those involved is essential to coming up with a solution.
“The answer is not a simple one,” Green said. “We’re working to coordinate and we’re going to get some answers.”
Sewerage and Water Board leaders said crews plan to inspect the Julia Street canal next, followed by Loyola then Basin Street. All three of those canals feed to the same pumps, which Korban said was working at optimal power Monday (Aug. 26), when street flooding affected much of the area.
