U.S. drug czar takes part in St. Tammany Parish ceremony

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) -The nation’s drug czar visited Louisiana to praise St. Tammany Parish’s efforts to help people fighting drug addiction and behavioral health issues.
James Carroll, Director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy, took part in a ceremony on Wednesday (Aug. 28) during which St. Tammany leaders and others hammered nails into a piece of wood to celebrate the start of a project that will create a new crisis receiving center.
"It's a scary moment for a person when they're ready to accept recovery and when they're ready to accept treatment, and what you're doing is extending that hand right here and you're telling them that it's okay,” said Carroll to dozens of people gathered for the event.
The facility will be located on the site of the former Southeast Hospital in the Mandeville area.
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister believes lives will be transformed.
"Right here within the bones of this building, literally bones of this building that has laid dormant, we will soon see and hear the sounds of hope, help, and health echoing through the corridors,” said Brister.
The 24-bed facility will include or have a direct connection to a sobering room, a psychiatric observation room, and also provide outpatient treatment services.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, (R-La.) was instrumental in getting the drug czar to come to Louisiana.
"I can't think of a more challenging time to try to address drug policy, drug addiction, drug prevention in America today,” said Kennedy.
Carroll said nationwide, progress is being made in reducing drug-related deaths.
"There are glimmers of hope nationally. The number of Americans dying from addiction has gone done,” he said.
