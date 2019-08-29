Congressman Steve Scalise settles the chicken sandwich debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Steve Scalise decided it was time to take part in the chicken sandwich debate.
Scalise, posted a video to Twitter saying “time to settle this chicken debate.” First up Scalise tries the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich he stated in the video, “consistent, always good, you know what you’re getting with a Chick-fil-A sandwich.”
Next up Popeyes which was founded in Scalise district which is the 1st District in New Orleans. The Louisiana politician explained that he thought the seasoning was better on the Popeyes chicken sandwich.
The winner? According to the Louisiana congressman, he thought the Popeyes chicken sandwich was better than the Chick-fil-A sandwich.
As of right now the Popeyes sandwich is no longer available, but according to the company they plan to bring it back for good soon.
