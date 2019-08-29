New airport terminal still on track to open this fall, officials say

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Airport officials gave City Council an update on the construction of the long-awaited new terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport Wednesday (Aug. 28).
The opening has been delayed multiple times, most recently in May.
Then, in July, a contractor discovered multiple breaks in the sanitary drain line that runs underneath the terminal. But, officials said then it would not effect the projected opening date in fall of 2019.
On Wednesday, they said the same thing when Councilman Joseph Giarrusso questioned him about the project’s progress.
“There have been some issues that have occurred with construction," Giarrusso said. "Foreseen, unforeseen, is there anything else that’s coming out that you’re seeing that the public ought to be aware of right now?”
Kevin Dolliole, the director of aviation for MSY, said no, but could not guarantee nothing else would pop up.
“Not at this point, but as the program progresses between now and the time we finish, something else could come about, but if it does we’ll address it,” he said."
The cost of the delays is taken on by the contractors and the airports, not taxpayers.
As of late August, an exact opening date had not been announced.
