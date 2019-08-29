The Process: 3 battles to watch in final Saints preseason game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You cannot shortchange the process.
Even though the preseason finale is not very glamorous, jobs can still be won. Here are three battles to watch when the Miami Dolphins play the New Orleans Saints in the final preseason game.
1. Third tight end: This battle is interesting. The Saints have Dan Arnold, who was on the team last year and has made big plays - but also, big mistakes this preseason. They drafted Alize Mack who flashed early but missed a significant portion of camp with an injury. He has returned to form since he's been back and there's AJ Jerby, a veteran they added mid-camp, who has done a nice job of catching in traffic and blocking in the run game.
2. Third running back: All preseason, it appeared Dwyane Washington was the guy for this position, but a concussion last week could come into play. Undrafted rookie Devine Ozigbo has steadily improved all camp and is in the mix.
3. Wide receiver battle: The fourth, fifth and possibly sixth spots are open. Vying for those sports are Emmanuel Butler, Austin Carr, Simmie Cobbs, Keith Kirkwood, Cyril Grayson, Lil’ Jordan Humprhey and Travin Dural. Should one stand out, it could help their cause.
For the guys that do not earn a spot this will be their last game as a Saint, but that does not mean they won’t find work with another club.
