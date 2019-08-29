Public safety officials anticipate large crowds for Southern Decadence

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City officials announced their safety plan ahead of Southern Decadence and said they are prepared for big crowds.
"We are here to assure all of our residents and more importantly, our visitors that the City of New Orleans is prepared for a great great weekend," Cantrell said.
New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold said traffic and parking restrictions will be in place in the French Quarter overnight Friday (Aug. 29), through Sunday.
“No vehicles will be allowed on Bourbon Street in the immediate surrounding blocks in the lower French Quarter. Those areas will also have no parking zones overnight, so be sure to follow all posted signs,” Arnold said.
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said additional safety personnel will be staffed over the weekend.
“Although we hope to never ever experience any of the tragedies that we’ve seen in recent weeks in Ohio or in Texas, we want to stand ready and prepared. We do not want to let our guards down,” Ferguson said.
The 800 block of Bourbon Street will also reopen after being closed off for almost two months due to construction, a decision businesses like Kyle David’s Oz New Orleans and Chuck Kee’s Bourbon Pub Parade were happy to hear.
“We were worried about taking a hit to business, and as you know, it’s been a slow summer so far, so we’re ready to jump into it and make money, and welcome all the thousands of people coming into our city for this festival,” David said
“They were amazing to get this done in the time that they got it done. They poured the cement yesterday, all day yesterday. They couldn’t do it on Monday,” Kee said.
Kee said he's busy getting ready for Decadence, but delivery trucks can't make it through the road closures.
“Delivery trucks aren’t getting through. They’re parking three blocks away and walking their product here,” Kee said.
"It's a very big relief to know that we're going forward with no fencing. Well, obviously, there's still a little bit of fencing, but it's coming down very soon," David said.
The construction will resume September 3.
