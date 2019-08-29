Shelby: Latest on Dorian; high temps to finish work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a front pushing toward the coastline today, drier air will try to sneak into the area. This means dry skies and slightly lower humidity to finish out the work week. It will still be hot and very sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
Meanwhile in the Atlantic, all eyes are on Dorian which is forecast to be a Category 3 storm when it reaches Florida’s east coast over the holiday weekend. The entire Peninsula will have the threat for heavy rain going into Labor Day. The storm’s path after this remains very uncertain. It is likely to slow and weaken as it moves across the Florida Peninsula.
As for the Florida Panhandle, it looks to remain calm for the weekend. Depending on Dorian’s eventual track, this area could be a concern by the early to mid part of next week. How far west the storm travels will ultimately depend on the strength of high pressure to the north of the storm. A stronger high means it will go deeper into the Gulf. A weaker high will result in it recurving into the Southeast states.
It is too early to determine any threat for the FOX 8 viewing area, but our threat remains on the low side for now.
