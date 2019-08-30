Accrediting agency places SUNO on probation for financial problems

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The accrediting agency for Southern University at New Orleans placed the school on probation due to its financial problems. SUNO says it’s placing employees on furlough.
According to an official statement from SUNO, the University has been placed on probation for issues related to financial stability by its accrediting agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
SUNO Chancellor Lisa Mims-Devezin says reduced state funding, declining enrollment, and needed remediation of several campus buildings led to the University’s financial challenges.
“I may transfer. I’m thinking about going to Southern in Baton Rouge now,” said SUNO student Tamar Henry.
The University says it’s taking budget reduction measures by instituting furloughs without pay for all employees whose salaries are $50,000 or more and paid for with state funds. Those furloughs will begin Sept 1st. Also, faculty will be asked to teach additional classes.
“I have a little bit of concern,” said SUNO student Corey Boudreaux. “I’ve seen it on Instagram. But, my teachers, they seem perfectly fine to me. They don’t look like they’re over stressed about teaching or none of that.”
The University also says it has implemented a retirement incentive plan for faculty to help cut costs.
SUNO says it’s accrediting agency will review the school’s financial position again in April 2020.
SUNO’s Chancellor says the school retains all its required accreditations and she is confident the university will stabilize it’s resources and the probation will be lifted quickly.
