After Further Review: Final Saints roster projection

Drew Brees
Teddy Bridgewater
Taysom Hill
Easy one here.
RB (4)
Alvin Kamara
Latavius Murray
Devine Ozigbo
Zach Line
Ozigbo officially gets the nod. He’s steadily improved all preseason. He can run, catch and, as we saw Thursday, pick up the blitz. It’s an unfortunate injury for Dwayne Washington and maybe he returns at a later date in the season.
WR (6)
Michael Thomas
Ted Ginn
Tre’Quan Smith
Emmanuel Butler
Austin Carr
Deonte Harris
It’s interesting that Keith Kirkwood didn’t play Thursday. I’ve never been as confident as others that he has a spot locked up. Butler is a guy the coaching staff loves and has officially given them enough validation to put him on the 53. Carr is not for everyone but based on what I’ve gathered from the staff, he’s a guy they trust. Thus, he gets the last spot. Simmie Cobbs was the most consistent, in my opinion, but I think the numbers work against him here.
TE (3)
Jared Cook
Josh Hill
A.J. Derby
It all boils down to trust with Dan Arnold. Can they trust him to make the plays he’s supposed to make? He’s close, but ultimately I think Derby is steadier. Of all the projections, this is the one I feel the least confident about. Plus, another tight end could become available from another team.
OL (8)
Terron Armstead
Erik McCoy
Larry Warford
Andrus Peat
Ryan Ramczyk
Will Clapp
Cameron Tom
Nick Easton
Wait, no backup tackle? Nope, not as the roster currently stands. None of the backup tackles warrant a roster spot. Thus, in this scenario, should something happen with Armstead, Peat would kick outside. I still believe the Saints will target a veteran tackle after Saturday’s cuts.
DT (6)
Sheldon Rankins
David Onyemata
Mario Edwards
Malcolm Brown
Taylor Stallworth
Sylvester Williams
Rankins returning from PUP is great but it also impacts the roster. The Saints will have to keep six to start the season with Rankins and Onyemata both out for week one.
DE (4)
Cam Jordan
Marcus Davenport
Trey Hendrickson
Wes Horton
This room has stayed the same throughout the course of preseason. A player like Porter Gustin would be an ideal practice squad candidate.
LB (6)
Demario Davis
Alex Anzalone
A.J. Klein
Kaden Elliss
Craig Robertson
Vince Beigel
Injuries could cause some fluidity here with this group. I’ve heard some of the injured players were more precautionary while others are a little more unknown.
CB (5)
Marshon Latimore
Eli Apple
P.J. Williams
Patrick Robinson
Justin Hardee
Robinson sticks based on his contract numbers. The Saints would take on a lot of dead money to cut Robinson despite his poor camp. Hardee remains a key special teams cog.
S (5)
Marcus Williams
Vonn Bell
Chris Banjo
CJ Gardner-Johnson
Saquan Hampton
If there are more injuries than we know about and the Saints need to trim somewhere temporarily, I could see them trying to stash Hampton on the practice squad. The question is would he get there before another team snatches him up? And even if he got through, how long would he remain with other teams lurking at different times? Thus, without specific knowledge of other injuries, I’m leaving Hampton on.
Specialist (3)
Thomas Morstead
Wil Lutz
Zach Wood
Easy call.
