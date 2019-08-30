Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office identifies man involved in deputy shootout

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the man involved in a shootout on Thursday night with a deputy.
Thomas Srygley, 22, of Metairie, for one count of Attempted First Degree Murder of A Police Officer. Srygley is accused of shooting a JPSO deputy during an incident that occurred in the 8700 block of Melrose Lane.
Srygley suffered at least one gunshot wound during the incident, along with a bite wound. He is currently under guard in a local hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.
The JPSO said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.