Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office identifies man involved in deputy shootout
Thomas Srygley, 22, is accused of shooting at a Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy. (Source: JPSO)
By Chris Finch | August 30, 2019 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 4:18 PM

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the man involved in a shootout on Thursday night with a deputy.

Thomas Srygley, 22, of Metairie, for one count of Attempted First Degree Murder of A Police Officer. Srygley is accused of shooting a JPSO deputy during an incident that occurred in the 8700 block of Melrose Lane.

Srygley suffered at least one gunshot wound during the incident, along with a bite wound. He is currently under guard in a local hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

The JPSO said the investigation is ongoing.

