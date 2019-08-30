Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in French Quarter indicted for murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A jilted boyfriend accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at a French Quarter diner has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and illegally carrying a weapon.
The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Friday (Aug. 30).
The five-count indictment was handed up on Thursday against Alexander Kirby for the murder of Shay de St. Germain, 33, in May.
Kirby, 33, faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if convicted of the woman's murder. The attempted murder charge is punishable by 10 to 50 years upon conviction, while the kidnapping counts each carry a penalty of 5 to 40 years in state prison. The weapons charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.
A judge increased Kirby's $600,000 bond amount to $1.26 million after the indictment was read.
According to witnesses and video surveillance recordings, Kirby confronted the victim and her new boyfriend with a gun in a rear portion of The Clover Grill at 900 Bourbon St.
According to prosecutors, Kirby first pointed the weapon at the other man, and de St. Germain stepped between them to intervene. Kirby shoved the woman and the two men began struggling over the weapon.
The Clover Grill waitress was shot once in the face and was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to University Medical Center's emergency trauma center, investigators said.
Louisiana State Troopers patrolling nearby arrived to find Kirby with bloody hands and pointing the gun at his own head, threatening suicide. Kirby complied when ordered to drop the weapon and was arrested at the scene, the district attorney’s office said.
