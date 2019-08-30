$2.1 million road and drainage improvements begins in Slidell area

The objective of the project is to improve the surface and subsurface foundation in the roads in the Eden Isles and Oak Harbor Area, improved flow to culverts, and the addition of designated bike lanes. On Eden Isles Boulevard, motorists will have access at all times to roads leading into the neighborhood. Motorists should plan for delays, possible construction dust and to be aware of workers in the area as the project gets underway. This project is expected to wrap up in early fall, barring any unforeseen delays,