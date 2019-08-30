$2.1 million road and drainage improvements begins in Slidell area

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister announced the start of a $2,123,754.54 million multi-road and drainage improvement project in the Eden Isles neighborhood in the Slidell area, and the neighboring E. Howze Beach Road.
The project includes a partial rebuild/partial mill and overlay of E. Howze Beach Road from Old Spanish Trail to Oak Harbor Blvd.; partial rebuild/partial mill and overlay of Eden Isles Blvd.; mill and overlay of Harbor and Marina Drives; the re-engineering of the drainage grade to improve flow to culverts; and the addition of designated bike lanes.
The objective of the project is to improve the surface and subsurface foundation in the roads in the Eden Isles and Oak Harbor Area, improved flow to culverts, and the addition of designated bike lanes. On Eden Isles Boulevard, motorists will have access at all times to roads leading into the neighborhood. Motorists should plan for delays, possible construction dust and to be aware of workers in the area as the project gets underway. This project is expected to wrap up in early fall, barring any unforeseen delays,
