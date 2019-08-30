Overtime Podcast #61 - Saints’ Preseason Finale Provides Roster Clarity

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ preseason finale served as the last opportunity for the 90 players on the summer roster to prove their worthiness on the team when league-mandated cuts take that tally down to 53 on Saturday. The team ultimately lost to the Dolphins, 16-13, but in the process, individuals stood out, for better and for worse. In this episode, Sean Fazende and Juan Kincaid break down the winners and losers as Sean Payton prepares for the 2019 regular season. Stick around for excited reaction to Tulane’s season-opening win over Florida International, 42-14.