Overtime Podcast #61 - Saints’ Preseason Finale Provides Roster Clarity

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ preseason finale served as the last opportunity for the 90 players on the summer roster to prove their worthiness on the team when league-mandated cuts take that tally down to 53 on Saturday. The team ultimately lost to the Dolphins, 16-13, but in the process, individuals stood out, for better and for worse. In this episode, Sean Fazende and Juan Kincaid break down the winners and losers as Sean Payton prepares for the 2019 regular season. Stick around for excited reaction to Tulane’s season-opening win over Florida International, 42-14.
Fazende on the overall strength of the team:
“There is not a single starter on this team that I’m worried about where you don’t know. Every question is answered as far as starting players. Depth gets tested with injuries but above all else, if you didn’t know about the NOLA No Call, you wouldn’t know by watching this team because no one has ever brought it up, unless it was outside media.”
Kincaid on two of the most impressive performances Thursday night:
“I think Emmanuel Butler had already locked up a spot before tonight but he only solidified it even further. I think the guy who did the most for himself was Devine Ozigbo because he showed you again that he is a multi-talented running back that is young in the game but has all the skills to be successful in the league.”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.