Picayune man killed during hit-and-run crash in Louisiana

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A 38-year-old Picayune man is dead after Louisiana State Police say he was struck Thursday during a hit and run crash near Slidell, La.
Bobby Allison Jr. was driving a Honda motorcycle in the left-side southbound lane on Interstate 59 at 4:15 p.m. Police say a Dodge truck driven by 19-year-old Kyree Courington of New Orleans was in the right-side lane. According to authorities, Courington crossed over into the left lane, hitting Allison’s motorcycle and causing it to go off the left side of the highway and crash into a cable traffic barrier.
LSP said Courington then fled the scene. Allison was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash.
Courington later turned himself in to police and gave a voluntary breath sample, which did not show any signs of alcohol present. He was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run driving resulting in a death and improper lane use. He was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail.
*A mug shot for the suspect has not been released. If we are provided one, we will update this story with that information.*
