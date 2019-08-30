Restaurants prepare for seafood label law taking effect Sunday

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - Restaurants finalize their plan to comply with a new law that requires they disclose where they get their seafood.
Restaurants will be required to post which country their shrimp and crawfish come from beginning Sunday, Sept. 1.
Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill to law in June due to health concerns of foreign seafood as well as financial concerns of local fishermen.
“It’s important because there was a misrepresentation when visitors primarily would come to the area, they would automatically assume they’re getting domestic Louisiana seafood, which in fact, in many cases, they weren’t,” State Representative Chris Leopold said.
"I think it's going to help our fishermen, and it's going to support their industries and keep them alive and their businesses," Representative Patrick Connick said.
One seafood restaurant manager in Belle Chasse said she's not too worried about the new law.
“The bill hasn’t really affected us because we think that Louisiana seafood and domestic seafood is better quality. I think it’s a plus for the fishermen. Hopefully it helps out the industry, and to grow it,” Amelia Vujnovich said.
Vujnovich said their restaurant sells only local seafood, and believes the law will be beneficial for her business in the long run.
“For us, to even the playing field, a lot of other places may use imported, and we’re trying to compete with low prices, but they’re not selling the same quality,” Vujnovich said.
Connick was a co-sponsor of the bill and says it failed multiple times because of initial push-back from the Louisiana Restaurant Association.
"They were against it, but thankfully, this time we worked together with "Truck" Gisclair leading the way, and everybody came to the same page. I think the Restaurant Association knew that this was the right thing to do," Connick said.
State representatives say this is the first step in helping fishermen with the challenges they face from imported seafood, and a difficult season due to excess freshwater.
“It’s one of the many steps, and I think it gave them a lift spiritually because they had a success in Baton Rouge at a time when they needed it, and I think hopefully that will transcend into other issues that we’ll try to help their industry as best we can,” Leopold said.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, inspectors will cite any violations to the new law during their regularly scheduled inspections.
