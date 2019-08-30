U.S. Marshals search for La. man convicted of juvenile sex

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A U.S. Marshals task force, as part of an ongoing sex offender operation called NO Saints and Sinners 2019, is searching for sex offender fugitive, Jeremiah Shawn Prater.
Louisiana State Police, as part of the operation, obtained a warrant for Prater in June for failing to register as a sex offender. He is also wanted on a probation warrant, as well as having an outstanding Orleans Parish Criminal District Court warrant for failure to appear in court and failure to register as a sex offender.
His last sex offender registration address was in the 1400 block of Annette Street in New Orleans.
Federal investigators believe Prater still has ties to the New Orleans metro area, as well as the state of Georgia. He has previously worked at bars in the French Quarter. He is described as an African American male, 31 years of age, 5’ 9” tall, weighing about 160 to 175 lbs.
Prater was convicted in Caddo Parish in February of 2017 of indecent behavior with juveniles. His victim was 16. He also has a history of domestic battery, as well as battery on police and resisting arrest.
Prater is listed by law enforcement as having “violent tendencies” and should be considered dangerous.
Any information can be provided to the U.S. Marshals Service at 504-589-6872 or via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov. Crime Stoppers GNO may also be contacted with tips at 504-822-1111
