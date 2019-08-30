WR’s Travin Dural, Cyril Grayson, and Simmie Cobbs among initial cuts for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three wide receivers were among the initial cuts made by the Saints to get closer to their 53-man roster.
Former LSU Tigers Travin Dural and Cyril Grayson Jr., along with Simmie Cobbs Jr. were part of the receiving group getting waived Friday.
The Black and Gold need to get down to 53 players by Saturday afternoon.
The Saints also announced they waived OL Fisayo Awolaja, DL Corbin Kaufusi, LBs Drew Lewis and Darnell Sankey and FB Shane Smith, terminated the contracts of TE A.J. Derby, DL Geneo Grissom, G/C Ryan Groy, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, CB Kayvon Webster and RB Kerwynn Williams and placed LBs Will Compton, Colton Jumper and Josh Martin on Injured Reserve.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.