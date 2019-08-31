WATCH: Celebration of life for Franklin Augustus at Lakefront Airport

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A celebration of life will take place Saturday (Aug. 31) for Franklin Augustus, the pilot flying with Nancy Parker.
Augustus had 50 years of flying experience and friends say he always loved giving back to the community.
“How do I describe Franklin? Sweet, smiley, kind, he was a charitable minded person with his projects. He was super smart,” longtime friend Gerald Herbert said.
The pilot, who flew in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen, often visited schools, hospitals and churches to encourage children to explore aviation. He invented a superhero character, the Drug Fighter, to encourage kids to stay in school and off drugs.
Augustus, 69, died on Aug. 16 when his plane went down in New Orleans East.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.