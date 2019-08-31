FFF: LSU Football is finally here...and it could be a magical season for the Tigers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF we break down why LSU could be a big winner in 2019, how only two teams have a shot at the English soccer title, and the craziness that was the Popeyes chicken sandwich.
FOOTBALL
It’s been 12 long years since LSU won a national championship in football. Tiger fans are starving for some silverware, and this year’s squad could help them get over that long wait.
They possess a veteran QB, a strong wide receiving group, one of the best secondaries in the country, and a favorable home schedule.
All this combined, I predict LSU to go 11-1 this season. The only loss, at Alabama. You ask could that get them into a College Football Playoff with only one loss, I say yes.
They’ll need a little help. I predict Alabama will finish 12-0. Georgia needs to stumble before the SEC title game, so if they lose to the Tide, that’s two losses for the 'Dawgs.
That would let LSU slide into the second SEC spot in the CFB playoff with Alabama. I know it’s a lot to digest, but LSU fans be happy, we’re talking Tigers as a contender.
Winning times are back in Baton Rouge, no doubt.
FÚTBOL
Only three weeks of English Premier League games have taken place, and I can already tell you who the winner will possibly be. Yes, the season still has 35 games left in it, but two teams are above all else.
Liverpool or Manchester City will raise the trophy next May. Man City owns back-to-back titles, and Liverpool scores goals at will.
Don’t give me Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United, or Chelsea as party crashers. Not happening, these two squads are in a class of their own.
FOOD
Years from now we’ll look back at the summer of the Popeyes chicken sandwich, and get a good laugh out of it.
Little did I know a sandwich would garner this much attention, and I wasn’t alone. Popeyes wasn’t prepared for it either. They ran out of the tasty meal, leaving a lot of chicken lovers in a lurch.
It was a total PR disaster for the franchise. One no one will soon forget.
Popeyes, you made a run at the behemoth that is Chick-fil-A, but you failed. Hopefully you’ll be ready for the next craze you come up with.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.