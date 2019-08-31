Grieving grandmother pleads for justice in her son’s murder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A grieving New Orleans East mother and grandmother believes justice for her son will ease the pain of her loss.
The proud grandmother, Gail Dilling, cherishes the photos she has of them.
“He thought he couldn’t have any kids so, when he did, it was his world,” recalled Dilling. “It was beautiful. It was awesome. He was so happy. I have pictures of him. He was in the delivery room. He was holding him, he had raised him up. We have a picture like that. That was the best thing to happen to him.”
Tragically, baby Remy died of SIDs at only three months old.
"He lost the one thing he thought he could never had," Dilling said.
But Dilling’s grief had only just begun. Two months later, her son Jeremy was gunned down in the French Quarter.
“Remy passed in May right beside me, next to me in a bed. And my son was killed June 30,” said Dilling. “I really wasn’t through grieving for him and my son was killed.”
Dilling thinks about her son's death often, reliving that night and imaging his final moments.
“I was like, ‘can I see my son?’ And they were just shaking their head,” remembered Dilling. “I lost it and I let out this scream and I remember them rolling me out in a wheelchair.”
NOPD investigators inundated the area of St. Louis and Bourbon that night, combing for evidence and collecting video surveillance.
August 1 they issued an arrest warrant for Leonard Patty, who’s still on the run.
"It's just been overwhelming every day. Every day, you think it'll get better but it's not. It's getting worse, especially not having justice for him," Dilling explained.
Dilling prays day and night knowing justice for Jeremy won’t make her pain go away, but believes it will help.
"I just miss him so much. We all miss him. It's just not the same," said Dilling.
Yet, Dilling does find some solace in the joy Jeremy shared with his son and the time she spends alone, talking to him.
"I get a warm feeling," said Dilling. "And he's saying, 'Alright, Mom. Everything is going to be alright,'" Dilling said.
She finds confidence her prayers for justice will be answered.
Amidst their grief, Dilling’s family is working to create a nonprofit to help other grieving mothers and moms facing abuse.
