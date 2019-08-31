JPSO: Man injured in Bridge City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -One man was shot during a shooting in Bridge City early Saturday morning (August 31), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was reported around 1:11 a.m., in the 2100 block of US-90 Hwy, police said. That’s near the end of the West Bank Expressway and where a driver would turn to get onto the Huey P. Long Bridge.
One male victim did get shot, he has non-life threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
