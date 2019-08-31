Locals stand ready to help Florida if Dorian comes ashore

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Dorian already packs a lot of hurricane muscle, and locals organizations are ready to help people in Florida if the powerful storm hits the state as predicted.
With hurricanes, storm surge and life-threatening flooding are always a possibility and given that, personnel at the 8th Coast Guard District in New Orleans are prepared to provide help in Florida.
Petty Officer Third Class John Michelli is with the local Coast Guard External Affairs Office.
"We're keeping a close eye on the forecast and we're in close touch with the 7th Coast Guard District to provide any support they may need,” said Michelli.
The Coast Guard has a lot of experience rescuing hurricane victims when floodwaters inundate areas. Such was the case after Hurricanes Harvey and Katrina.
But Michelli says their aircraft can only go up when it is safe to do so.
"The Coast Guard is always prepared for response, although people should be aware that immediately before or during, or after the height of a storm our ability to respond may be degraded, or unavailable,” he said.
In neighboring Jefferson Parish, the Second Harvest Food Bank is also positioned to help Floridians, according to CEO Natalie Jayroe.
"We pay it forward, so whenever there’s a storm in the gulf, or along the east coast we always offer as we have. Now we’ve offered our help to our friends who are in the way of this particular storm, so we’ll store food for them. We’ll let them know it’s in our warehouse and ship it to them as they need it just as they would for us,” Jayroe said.
She said not only are non-perishable foods provided, but also cleaning supplies.
"We'll have several thousand boxes on hand, we can always use more, so I can tell you for instance…some of our corporate volunteer groups, when they come here we'll ask them to put together more disaster boxes,” Jayroe stated.
Second Harvest also has a donated specially equipped van that allows staffers to hit the road to help people in need.
"We can actually put hot meals into that van and drive it into communities. That's going to be a great asset for us when we face our own flooding situations, so we have that ability to provide hot meals, as well,” said Jayroe.
Electricity is one of the early casualties of hurricanes and Entergy says it is on standby in case some of its crews are needed in Florida.
Jayroe said other sectors of the local community always step up to help.
"Our community is generous, so I know conversations are already happening amongst the chefs. Last year, during the hurricanes we sent prepared food that our chefs cooked both to North Carolina and Florida, so there will be an incredible amount of community generosity,” she said.
Michelli stressed that the Coast Guard is ready to assist in various ways.
"We’ll have shallow water response teams staged in case any response is needed in the flood-prone areas,” said Michelli.
Information on how to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank can be found at: https://no-hunger.org.
