Louisiana candidate for governor responds to using racial slur on air

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Sitting behind the microphone at WGSO 990 AM, independent gubernatorial candidate, Gary Landrieu fielded a call from a listener who insulted him using a curse word. But it’s his response that has people raising their eyebrows.
“Let me tell you, when I was a kid we learned about protecting ourselves and defending ourselves because we were called a lot of ugly names as children. As an eight-year-old, they called me, 'oh, there’s the n***** lover right there,” said Landrieu on-air.
FOX 8 showed the video to multiple people and all had similar responses.
“I know if I did that, I probably wouldn’t be walking away. You have to be careful about what you say,” said resident Drew Ogozalek.
“No, it’s not OK, especially at a public platform you’re talking about that. Like no,” said Stephanie Monroe.
“I was just like no, no… you've lost my vote basically,” said Joshua Canizales.
Running against incumbent John Bel Edwards and Republicans, Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham, Landrieu has always trailed in the race.
Political analyst Robert Collins with Dillard University says while he doesn’t believe Landrieu did so intentionally, using shock language and racial slurs on air is part of a larger issue.
“It’s not a word we should use in civilized society regardless of the race of the person; that said it… it’s a hurtful term. It offends me, it hurts me, it hurts the people around me, please don’t use it,” said Collins.
Landrieu did take advantage of the publicity, and in a short, prepared statement he protested the racist accusations.
“I did not call anyone a derogatory word. I do not condone the use of hate words. My experience as a child taught me all about racism. There is no room in our society for hate,” said Landrieu.
Some voters aren't convinced.
“For him to be in a position of a higher standard you need to watch what you say,” said Tre Foreman.
“It doesn’t make me feel like that's someone I can trust in government,” said Monroe.
FOX 8 contacted the other gubernatorial candidates for a comment.
Candidate Eddie Rispone’s campaign responded in part saying, “No matter the context, that type of language has no place in Louisiana today."
The radio station that aired the interview did not give a comment.
